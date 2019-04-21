Police: Church members tackle armed woman carrying baby at local church

SAN DIEGO — A woman entered a church service in Clairemont carrying a baby and a handgun on Easter Sunday, said police.

The 911 call came in just after noon Sunday with reports of an armed woman carrying a child at a church service hosted at Mt. Everest Academy near the intersection of Balboa and Genessee avenues.

The woman was tackled by members of the congregation once they spotted the handgun, said police.

The woman was detained and taken into custody once police arrived.

No one was injured.

It was not immediately known what the women’s intentions were.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.