Man stabbed, teen injured in separate fights outside Chicano Park Day

SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old man was stabbed and a 16-year-old girl was injured in two separate fights outside the Chicano Park Day celebration on Saturday.

Police were searching for three people suspected of attacking a 16- year-old girl during an argument that began around 4:30 p.m. at the event, celebrating the 49th anniversary of the park’s creation.

The 16-year-old had gotten into a verbal altercation with a woman and two men near the northeastern edge of park, which turned violent when the woman and one of the men punched the 16-year-old in the face and knocked her to the ground, according to information from San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

One of the suspects kicked the girl in the face before they all ran away from the scene, Heims said.

The girl was taken to a hospital. Her injuries weren’t considered life- threatening.

The three suspects were wanted on suspicion of felony assault. No descriptions were available on either of the male suspects. The woman was described as Hispanic, in her late teens to early 20s, about 5-feet-3 to 5-feet- 4 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds, Heims said. She was described to have been wearing a black Adidas hoodie, black pants and a Mexican flag bandana over her face.

Less than 90 minutes later, a 21-year-old man was stabbed three times in the left side of his body a few blocks away from the park as people dispersed from the Chicano Park day event.

The victim was sitting in his car at 5:56 p.m. on Kearney Avenue near Sampson Street when seven males and two females walked up and started a verbal argument with him, Heims said.

The suspects then began to hit the victim and he was stabbed three times, Heims said. The suspects took his cellphone.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

Nine suspects were arrested, including a 17-year-old boy and girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy. The other suspects were identified as Gabriel Chavez, 23, Daniel Rodriguez, 23, Gloria Estrada, 18, Victor Valasquez, 29, and Jose Barrajas, 21.