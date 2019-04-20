Stabbing, giant brawl draw police to South Bay marina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Officers responding to a stabbing at a South Bay marina Saturday night arrived to find a giant brawl had broken out in the park.

Police were first called to the area around 8 p.m. about a stabbing near the J Street marina, Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Rusty Rea said. When officers arrived, they found a "very large" crowd in the area -- possibly overflow from an earlier gathering at Chicano Park -- and noticed a large fight had broken out.

Officers broke up the melee, arresting one person for public intoxication, and eventually found the original stabbing victim, Rea explained. Police weren't sure whether the stabbing and the brawl were related.

Harbor Police came in with a boat to help officers get control of the crowd. Officers stopped each car as they filed out of the parking lot but were having a hard time getting useful information, Rea said.

The stabbing victim was taken to UC San Diego Health with non-life-threatening injuries.