San Diego man missing at sea since Wednesday

Posted 10:49 PM, April 20, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diego man has been missing out at sea for more than three days.

U.S. Coast Guard officials told FOX 5 John Buser set sail last Wednesday but never returned. After locating his boat miles off the coast of Point Loma, authorities launched a massive search with the help of multiple agencies.

The search continued well into the next morning, but Buser could not be found. The search was eventually suspended.

"It was a tough decision, but we used every resource that we could use," said Coast Guard Lt. Ellen Motoi.

Buser, 70, is an accomplished sailor, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. He is a Navy pilot veteran, avid ailor and racer, and a past commodore of the Ancient Mariner Sailing Society, according to the newspaper.

