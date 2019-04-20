Police search for driver who killed woman walking her dog

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Police were searching for whoever struck and killed a woman while she was walking her dog earlier this week in San Marcos, an officer said Saturday.

The 60-year-old victim and her dog were walking along Smilax Road just north of state Route 78 around 8:20 p.m. on Monday when she was hit, San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Murray said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries the next day, Murray said.

Sheriff’s deputies believe the suspect’s vehicle is silver and should have damage to the front bumper, grille and hood, based on evidence left at the scene, Murray said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 760-510- 5031 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tipline at 888-580-8477.