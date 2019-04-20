× Mother ID’d in City Heights homicide

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Saturday released the name of the woman who was killed in City Heights earlier this week.

Roun Choeun, 53, who loved ones knew as Ronny, was found unresponsive in her home on Estrella Avenue between University and Polk avenues by her daughter around 8:05 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.

Officers arrived at the home and found Choeun inside with traumatic injuries to her upper body, San Diego police Lt. Chris Tivanian said.

Choeun pronounced dead at the scene, Tivanian said.

Investigators learned that the woman’s adult daughter became concerned when she was unable to contact her mother by phone then went to her mother’s residence and found her gravely injured, the lieutenant said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family.

Anyone with information about the slaying was urged to call the SDPD homicide unit at 619-531-2293, or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

