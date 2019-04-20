Bar patron in Little Italy shot by security guard after punching him in the face

SAN DIEGO — A bar security guard who works at a popular spot in Little Italy turned himself into police after shooting a patron, said authorities.

The gunman who works as a security guard at the popular El Camino bar located near the intersection of Indian and West Laurel streets got into an argument with some bar patrons and made threats, said San Diego police Officer J. Buttle.

The security guard followed the patrons when they left the bar around 2 a.m. and got into another argument causing one of the patrons to punch the security guard in the face, said police.

Once the argument turned physical, the security guard pulled out a gun and fired twice at the victim, including once in the lower abdomen, according to police.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Officer Buttle.

The gunman left the scene and went home.

Later in the morning, he called police from his home and turned himself into Mid-City officers.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.