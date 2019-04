× Driver hits cyclist, takes off near USD

SAN DIEGO — Police were investigating a hit-and-run crash near University of San Diego’s campus Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m., a driver struck a bicyclist near the intersection of Linda Vista Road and Napa Street in Morena, then drove off, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

@SanDiegoPD is investigating a hit and run where a car struck a bicyclist on Napa Street between Linda Vista Rd and Morena Blvd. Napa is closed to traffic find alternative routes. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/wMGyUof8Y6 — Adam Taylor (@ataylorSD) April 20, 2019

The bicyclist was left with minor injuries, Buttle said.

Officers were searching for the suspect’s car, described as a black Honda CR-V.