SAN DIEGO — A preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake that struck in Baja California was felt across San Diego, said authorities.

The temblor rattled at its epicenter around 40 miles northeast of Camalu, Mexico, which is a four hour drive from Tijuana. The earthquake had a depth around ten miles.

The quake was felt in various portions of Baja California and parts of San Diego, according to reports on the USGS “Did You Feel It?” map.