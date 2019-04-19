× Woman wades into San Diego River to avoid police

SAN DIEGO — A woman waded into the river in Mission Valley to avoid police late Friday afternoon, officers said.

The woman jumped into the San Diego River near Mission Center Road around 3:30 p.m. Police said the woman was homeless and had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest. She waded into the river to avoid officers, according to police.

Medics and lifeguards were called to the scene to get the woman out safely, but officers were unable to track her down. She had not been caught as of 5 p.m. and officials were starting to clear the scene.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.