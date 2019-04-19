Woman wades into San Diego River to avoid police

Posted 5:07 PM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33PM, April 19, 2019

Police and lifeguards at the San Diego River in Mission Valley, where a woman waded into the water to escape police

SAN DIEGO — A woman waded into the river in Mission Valley to avoid police late Friday afternoon, officers said.

The woman jumped into the San Diego River near Mission Center Road around 3:30 p.m. Police said the woman was homeless and had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest. She waded into the river to avoid officers, according to police.

Medics and lifeguards were called to the scene to get the woman out safely, but officers were unable to track her down. She had not been caught as of 5 p.m. and officials were starting to clear the scene.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.