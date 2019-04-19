Toddler drowns after falling into pool; father arrested

SAN DIEGO — A father was arrested after his toddler drowned in a swimming pool in Del Cerro Thursday, authorities said.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to the 6500 block of Dwane Avenue, where an 18-month-old had fallen into a pool and was not breathing, according to San Diego police. The girl was taken to Alvarado Hospital and then transferred to Rady Children’s Hospital, where she was placed on life support. She died Friday morning.

SDPD Child Abuse Detectives arrested the father, Elijah Glassman, on suspicion of child endangerment. The investigation is still ongoing.