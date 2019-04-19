12-year-old girl accidentally shoots herself in North County

SAN DIEGO — A child accidentally shot herself in Fallbrook Friday afternoon, North County Fire officials confirmed.

Investigators said the 12-year-old girl’s brother had found the gun and they were playing with it when the accidental shooting took place.

If you live in @SDSOFallbrook, be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 900 block of Santa Margarita Rd. Deputies are investigating an accidental shooting that hurt a child. She was airlifted to @radychildrens. The gun has been safely recovered. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 19, 2019

Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics rushed to the house on Santa Margarita Drive, between Hillcrest Lane and East Mission Road, around 2 p.m.

Ground ambulances met a medical helicopter at a nearby softball field to transfer the girl and rush her to Rady Children’s Hospital, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed. The gun was recovered at the scene.

