12-year-old girl accidentally shoots herself in North County

SAN DIEGO — A child accidentally shot herself in Fallbrook Friday afternoon, North County Fire officials confirmed.
Investigators said the 12-year-old girl’s brother had found the gun and they were playing with it when the accidental shooting took place.
Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics rushed to the house on Santa Margarita Drive, between Hillcrest Lane and East Mission Road, around 2 p.m.
Ground ambulances met a medical helicopter at a nearby softball field to transfer the girl and rush her to Rady Children’s Hospital, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed. The gun was recovered at the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
33.389093 -117.240606