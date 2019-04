Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- FOX 5 is in New York for all the sights and excitement of the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

Some of the new cars, trucks and SUVs on the floor for the first time include the Lincoln Corsair, the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, and -- on a more sensible note -- the new Subaru Hatchback. Auto expert Nik Miles is on the floor with a preview of it all.