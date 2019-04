VISTA, Calif. — A stabbing near Vista Transit Center sent a man to a hospital Friday afternoon, authorities reported.

The assault in the 100 block of Olive Avenue was reported about 1:45 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Medics took the victim to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity, Lt. Christopher May said.

The circumstances of the crime were unclear, and no description of the assailant immediately was available.