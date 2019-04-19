× Kanye West is bringing ‘Sunday Service’ to Coachella

INDIO, Calif — Kanye West said he’s bringing his ‘Sunday Service’ to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The superstar rapper, who headlined Coachella in 2011 and was rumored for 2019, announced he would bring a version of his modern church service — which had been kept invite-only for some top Hollywood types in its previous incarnations — to the festival in Indio a few weeks ago.

Sunday Service on Easter Sunday at 9am at the mountain in Camping. Shuttles, parking lots & doors open 6am – https://t.co/wwrc0XJJoU pic.twitter.com/gSi6yFZJd0 — Coachella (@coachella) April 18, 2019

Kim Kardashian told TMZ “It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband,” she said. “It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in—Jesus—and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

I forgot to upload Sunday Service Videos this week. So here’s one that I love. I just don’t know what’s gonna happen at Coachella pic.twitter.com/ebY8gJdkgQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 19, 2019

Sunday Service on Easter was open to all Coachella Weekend 2 festival pass holders. Weekend 2 passes, including the Sunday service, are still available for $429 for general admission, $509 for GA plus shuttle service and $999 for VIP passes.

Kanye’s Easter Sunday Service was slated to begin at 9 a.m. .