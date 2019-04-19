Fire destroys storage building near UCSD Medical Center

SAN DIEGO – A blaze at a storage building near UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest forced the evacuation of people staying at the Bannister Family House early Friday morning, authorities said.

The noninjury blaze was reported around midnight in the 400 block of Dickinson Street, near the hospital’s West Wing, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Alec Phillipp said.

Crews arrived and found flames coming from a storage building near the hospital, Phillip said.

Authorities evacuated people staying at the Bannister Family House, a home where family members of long-term hospital patients can stay, it was reported.

Firefighters doused the blaze and had the flames knocked down within 25 minutes, he said.

The cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the storage building, was under investigation, Phillip said.