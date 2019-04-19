× Authorities search for 15-year-old girl with autism in Vista

VISTA, Calif — Authorities asked for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl with autism.

Abbey Motzer, 15, went missing from the 800 block of East Bobier Drive in Vista 3 p.m. Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff’s told FOX 5 Friday morning.

Abbey is said to be 5 feet 7 and weighs 150 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, white shorts and no shoes. She functions at a level of a 12-year-old.

She is not on any medication and has previous unreported history of walking away.

Abbey might be hiding from authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Aristizabal at 760-805-5020.