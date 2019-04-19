Ahead of holiday weekend, gas prices soar to the highest Californians have seen in 5 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Gas prices are soaring nationally and this week in California, people are paying the highest prices at the pumps than have been seen in five years.

While the national average for gas sits at about $2.83 this week, California is well over that with an average of $4.02 statewide and even higher -- $4.05 on average -- in San Diego.

That price is right on par with what local resident Jan Lord noticed.

"Gas is over $4, it was $4.05 in Point Loma," Lord said.

Around $3.75 was the cheapest FOX 5 could find in the county, but some of the worst prices almost broke $5 for regular gas.

Gas prices are reportedly spiking due to unexpected and planned maintenance at refineries in California and nationally due to the switchover to a more expensive summer blend of gas.

Out-of-town visitors like Oscar Salcedo from El Paso were definitely noticing the steep costs at the pump.

"It’s 2.2 times what I normally pay. I usually pay about $1.95, $1.98."

A popular option seems to be ditching the car altogether.

"I’m taking Lyft to the trolley station and then the trolley to the ball game because gas is so high right now," Lord said.

According to a recent study by Gas Buddy, the most expensive day of the week to fill up in California is Friday and the day with the lowest prices at the pump is Monday.

To find the best gas prices near you, visit GasBuddy.com.