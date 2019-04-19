Adele separates from husband

SAN DIEGO — Singer Adele has parted ways with her husband, Simon Konecki, according to a statement from her representative, Benny Tarantini.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the statement said. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Adele and Konecki share one son together, Angelo, who was born in 2012.

The Grammy winner largely keeps mum on her private life and her relationship with Konecki. She didn’t confirm their union until 2017 when she referred to herself as a “married” woman during a concert.

She also referred to Konecki as her husband while accepting her Grammy in 2017.

Konecki is co-founder of Life water and its charity Drop4drop, which promotes global access to clean water.