A new, Mickey-themed ride is coming to Disneyland

Posted 4:34 PM, April 19, 2019, by

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland officials Friday announced a new Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed attraction at the park.

Disneyland officials say it is the first major Mickey Mouse-themed ride-through attraction at the park. Riders will step into a Mickey Mouse cartoon featuring a ride with Goofy as engineer.

The Mickey & Minnie Runaway Railway is designed to re-create what it would feel like to be in a cartoon, officials said.

The attraction is expected to open in 2022 in Mickey's Toontown.

The same attraction is expected to open at Walt Disney World Resort in spring 2020.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.