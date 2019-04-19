A new, Mickey-themed ride is coming to Disneyland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland officials Friday announced a new Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed attraction at the park.

Disneyland officials say it is the first major Mickey Mouse-themed ride-through attraction at the park. Riders will step into a Mickey Mouse cartoon featuring a ride with Goofy as engineer.

The Mickey & Minnie Runaway Railway is designed to re-create what it would feel like to be in a cartoon, officials said.

The attraction is expected to open in 2022 in Mickey's Toontown.

The same attraction is expected to open at Walt Disney World Resort in spring 2020.