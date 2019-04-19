4 firefighters injured in explosion at electric company in Arizona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Four firefighters were injured in an explosion while responding to a hazmat at an electric company in Arizona on Friday night, authorities said.

An additional four others were transported for evaluation following the blast at the Arizona Public Service Electric Company in Surprise, said Fire Medical Department Battalion Chief Julie Moore.

The four injured firefighters are from Peoria Fire and were hurt when an explosion hit as they entered the facility, according to Fire Capt. Ken Wier.

The force of the explosion was enough to knock the helmets and face masks off the injured firefighters, he said.

One firefighter is in critical condition after being knocked unconscious in the explosion. Two other firefighters are in serious condition -- one with acid burns to their leg and another one suffering from facial trauma. A fourth firefighter suffered minor injuries, Wier said.