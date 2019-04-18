Where to find Easter egg hunts this weekend in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO– There are egg-celent opportunities all across San Diego County to take the little ones Easter egg hunting this weekend.

County Parks and Recreation, as well as other venues are hopping on the chance for San Diego’s youngest residents to show off their Easter fashions and get in the competitive spirit during egg hunts.

Here is a list of just some of the places hosting egg hunts Saturday and Sunday:

Easter Bash at Belmont Park

Sunday, April 21, 8 a.m.

Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Boulevard in Mission Beach Holy Cross Lutheran Church Easter Event

Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

3450 Clairemont Drive in Clairemont Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt at Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines

Sunday, April 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

10950 North Torrey Pines Road in Torrey Pines Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt at Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Sunday, April 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

5300 Grand Del Mar Court in Del Mar Grossmont Center Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 20, 10:30 a.m.

5500 Grossmont Center Drive in La Mesa Mission Hills Easter Egg Hunt 2019

Saturday, April 20, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Pioneer Park – 1521 Washington Place, San Diego

Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt at Hotel Del Coronado

Sunday, April 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1500 Orange Avenue in Coronado City of Encinitas Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.

Encinitas Community Park- 425 Santa Fe Drive in Encinitas The Dana on Mission Bay Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt

Sunday, April 21, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1710 W Mission Bay Drive in Mission Bay