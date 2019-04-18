Vista husband charged with murdering wife

VISTA, Calif. – A murder charge was filed Wednesday against a Vista man who allegedly shot and killed his wife last weekend.

Andrew Thomas Smith, 57, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of killing 59-year-old Jean Moore Smith.

Her husband faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted of murder and an allegation of using a firearm causing death.

Deputies were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Saturday in response to a report of a shooting at the couple’s home at 475 1/2 Rancho Vista Road, where they found the victim suffering from severe injuries and detained her husband, according to sheriff’s Lt. Michael Blevins.

Paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m. Saturday, Blevins said.

The defendant, who’s being held without bail at the Vista Detention Center, pleaded not guilty and is due back in court May 20 for a readiness conference.