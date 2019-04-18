UC adds Morse High School students to college-eligibility tracking system

SAN DIEGO – University of California President Janet Napolitano announced Thursday that the UC will expand its college-eligibility tracking system to students at San Diego’s Morse High School.

Morse joins 338 other high schools in almost 50 districts across the state that use UC’s Transcript Evaluation Service, which uses data on completed and required classes to map out whether a student is eligible for admission to a UC or California State University school.

According to UC officials, schools that have used TES for at least three consecutive years since its launch four years ago have seen their students’ UC eligibility rise by 21 percent and CSU eligibility by 32 percent. Counselors at participating high schools have also seen an uptick in students taking steps like completing the SAT and ACT to prepare for college.

“This tool will be instrumental in helping Morse’s students, teachers and counselors monitor all students’ UC and CSU eligibility as we work together to ensure that our students are on track for graduation and prepared for college,” said Morse High Principal Cynthia Larkin.

Napolitano made the announcement while visiting Morse High School this morning with UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, as part of the Achieve UC initiative to encourage students from socioeconomically disadvantaged demographics to attend a college or university.

According to UC officials, 78 percent of Morse High students come from disadvantaged backgrounds and many of them will be first-generation college students should they attend a post-secondary school.

“This tool can make a tremendous difference in shaping a student’s academic future,” Napolitano said. “We want to encourage hardworking students from all backgrounds to attend a UC school, while equipping them with the support and resources to apply.”

Students at participating schools can access TES at transcriptevaluationservice.com.