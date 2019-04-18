Remains of twin fetuses found at local wastewater treatment plant

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating how the remains of two human fetuses ended up at a San Diego wastewater treatment plant Wednesday.

San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit was called to the plant on Harbor Drive after someone discovered the remains. Investigators determined the fetuses belonged to twins, SDPD said in a statement.

Now police are concerned the mother may have had a medical emergency while trying to give birth. “The investigation is in the very early stages at this time, and the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the fetuses are unknown,” police said. “Of primary concern at this time is the welfare of the mother.”

The Medical Examiner’s office will determine the age of the fetuses and any information that could help determine their health at the time of the “birthing process.”

“Incidents like these are thankfully rare, but nonetheless tragic for everyone involved,” SDPD said. “The department would like to remind everyone of the Safe Surrender Law, which allows for the anonymous surrender of a newborn to any emergency room or fire station to avoid babies from being hurt or killed due to abandonment.”

More information is available on the city’s website.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.