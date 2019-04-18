Ex-con admits raping woman in City Heights

SAN DIEGO — An ex-con who raped a woman in City Heights last year while he was on post-release supervision pleaded guilty to a forcible rape count Thursday.

Juan Manuel Guzman, 35, agreed to a prosecution offer of 28 years to life in prison for last December’s attack of a woman on Landis Street in City Heights.

Along with the rape count, Guzman admitted allegations of using a knife and committing the rape during the commission of a residential burglary, according to Deputy District Attorney Jessica Coto.

Sentencing is scheduled for the afternoon of May 16.

Guzman — who has prior convictions for assault and weapons possession — was living at a City Heights halfway house when prosecutors say he sneaked into a nearby woman’s home at about 1:40 a.m. Dec. 16, threatened her with a knife and raped her.

Guzman then fled the scene and the victim called the police, who questioned and arrested Guzman that day.

Prosecutors said police found the woman’s underwear and the knife underneath his mattress.

Guzman was facing up to 70 years to life in prison prior to Thursday’s plea.