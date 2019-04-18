Paramedics pull man from SUV after crash into ravine

Posted 11:41 AM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:17PM, April 18, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A man was pulled from his SUV and rushed to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed down an embankment near Poway Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash off State Route 67 around 11 a.m. SkyFOX flew over the wreckage of an SUV at the bottom of a ravine near Rockhouse Road, not far from Potato Chip Rock.

Cal Fire said one man had to be rescued from the vehicle and transferred to an air ambulance. Officials did not confirm the severity of the man’s injuries.

Around noon, a team in orange jumpsuits spread out in a line and started methodically searching the hillside down to where the vehicle came to rest. It wasn’t immediately clear what they were searching for.

