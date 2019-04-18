Architecture firm selected for SDSU’s Mission Valley stadium

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University Thursday announced the selection of the global design firm Gensler as the architect for a proposed 35,000-seat, multi-use stadium in Mission Valley.

The stadium is part of the university’s plan to redevelop the current site of SDCCU Stadium into a new home stadium for Aztec football, a park along the San Diego River, a satellite campus and commercial and residential space. San Diego voters approved the plan, dubbed SDSU West, by a 55 percent margin in the November election.

Gensler will work with Clark Construction Group, the project’s design- build contractor, to construct the stadium. SDSU is currently in early discussions with the city to purchase the 132-acre parcel of land that SDCCU Stadium sits on. On the current timeline, the university expects construction workers to break ground early next year, with a completion date prior to the start of the 2022 college football season.

“We had a very competitive process and appreciate the experienced professionals and new ideas that Gensler brings to the table,” said J.D. Wicker, SDSU’s director of intercollegiate athletics. “We have challenged Gensler to design a unique stadium that will meet the needs of the entire San Diego community and look forward to working with our entire team over the next couple of years to deliver a great stadium.”

Gensler has overseen the design process of several sports stadiums and arenas since its founding in 1965. The firm designed the Los Angeles Football Club’s Banc of California Stadium and the Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center, which is slated to open later this year. Gensler has also led redesign efforts for Petco Park’s concessions stands and UC San Diego’s baseball stadium, Triton Ballpark.

“We are excited to be working alongside San Diego State University and Clark Construction to bring a unique game day experience to the university community,” said Steve Chung, Gensler’s design director. “The venue will reflect the dynamic spirit of San Diego while offering flexibility for a variety of events beyond football.”