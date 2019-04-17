“Warrior Contribution Beer” brewed to benefit veterans and first responders

SAN DIEGO --Two San Diego County Breweries more than an hour a part have joined forces to give back to veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD. Tabitha Lipkin has the details of the "Warrior Contribution Beer".
View this post on Instagram
I LOVE MY JOB. Pictured here Zip the service dog and the “WARRIOR CONTRIBUTION BEER”! Brewed by @nickelbeerco in collaboration with @bitterbrothersbrewingco to give back to service members and first responders suffering from PTSD. @innernorthstar @fox5sandiego #SoSanDiego #WarriorContributionBeer