The 4th annual Lilac Festival opening this weekend

Posted 12:48 PM, April 17, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO --All the rain we have seen has truly made the annual Lilac Festival bigger and more lush than ever. Tabitha Lipkin has the adventures and activities the family can enjoy starting this weekend just outside of Julian. 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.