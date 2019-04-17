The 4th annual Lilac Festival opening this weekend

View this post on Instagram

Ready... AIM... AIM. AIM. AIM. AIM!!!! Okay, fire. 😂🏹💐 The @fortcrossadventures #LilacFestival starts this weekend with SO MANY FUN ACTIVITIES! There’s a petting zoo, reptiles, slingshot, axe throwing, archery, LILACS, and a MAZE! Seriously, I couldn’t fit it all into two liveshots! @fox5sandiego #SoSanDiego #LilacFestival