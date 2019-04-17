Shark spotted near Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Imperial Beach lifeguards warned beachgoers after a shark was spotted Wednesday morning.

A U.S. Border Patrol first spotted what was estimated to be a Great White shark between 7 and 8 feet long just below the surface between Imperial Beach and Silver Strand State Beach around 9 a.m. Nearly an hour later, the Sheriff helicopter reported seeing the shark. City lifeguards then saw the shark and followed it northward, where it swam down into deep water. It was not seen again.

Lifeguards alerted people on the beach and in the water about the sighting and advised them to swim at their own risk. Because the shark was not longer than 8 feet, was not showing aggressive behavior and was over a mile from the shoreline, lifeguards did not issue a shark advisory for the beach.