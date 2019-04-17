SDSU warns of possible meningitis exposure

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University will host two clinics for students who may have been exposed to meningococcal meningitis.

The university received notification that a student has a probable case of the infection.

Students who attended the following events are urged to attend one of two free post-exposure prophylaxis clinics: the Delta Sigma Phi Formal on April 12 at the Spark Encore Event Center and the Delta Sigma Phi Social Event on April 13 at the organization’s chapter facility. Students who are members of Delta Zeta Sorority or Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity are also urged to attend.

The clinics will be open Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Student Health Center at the Calpulli Center.

