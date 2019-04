× Pedestrian dies after car hits in him in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. – A man died Tuesday night after he was hit by a car in Valley Center, authorities said.

The man was crossing Valley Center Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Curtis Martin said. He died at the crash site.

Martin said the driver stayed at the scene. Investigators said they don’t suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

The man’s identity was not released.