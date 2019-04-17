Ex-NFL player accused of kidnapping, rape returns to court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Ex-NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. returned to court Wednesday, where the battle over wide-ranging charges of rape and other sexual misconduct continued.

Among more than a dozen issues raised in the most recent court appearance, lawyers argued over whether Winslow had waived his Miranda Rights during an encounter with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The judge ultimately ruled that Winslow's rights had not been violated.

Defense attorneys also continued to advocate for holding separate trials for the multiple women accusing Winslow, while prosecutors fought for a single, combined trial on all charges.

The ex-NFL tight end is accused of raping two women in Encinitas in 2018 and raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl 16 years ago.

While out on $2 million bail for those charges, he was arrested for suspected lewd conduct at a Carlsbad gym in March. A 77-year-old woman said Winslow harassed her while she used a jacuzzi at the gym.

Winslow Jr. grew up in San Diego and attended the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.