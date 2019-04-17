Driver seriously injured in crash near Barona Casino

LAKESIDE, Calif. – At least one motorist suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash north of Lakeside near Barona Casino, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash, involving a Ford Thunderbird convertible and a Lexus sedan, happened shortly before 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on Wildcat Canyon Road near Barona Road, just south of the casino, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

One of the vehicles overturned following the collision and both drivers were taken to a hospital, Doerr said, adding that at least one of the drivers suffered major injuries.

No details about the victims were immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.