Chargers to play MNF game in Mexico City

COSTA MESA, Calif. – The Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs game at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca will be played Nov. 18 and be televised by ESPN on “Monday Night Football,” the NFL announced Wednesday morning as it unveiled the schedule for its five international games for the 2019 regular season.

The Chiefs had been scheduled to play the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City on Nov. 19, 2018, in an ESPN “Monday Night Football” game, but the game was shifted to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum following an inspection of the field at Estadio Azteca that determined the playing surface “does not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency,” according to the league.

The Chargers-Chiefs matchup in Mexico City was announced Jan. 21. It is considered a Chargers home game.

Information on how to purchase individual game tickets for Mexico City, fans can visit chargers.com/mexico

The remainder of the 2019 NFL regular season schedule will be released at 5 p.m.