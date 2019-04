Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The British artist who is painting every Major League Baseball stadium this season was faced with a new challenge Wednesday.

Andy Brown has been traveling around the United States aiming at capturing America’s favorite pastime and the people who watch it.

He’s been in San Diego recently painting Petco Park and more.

On Wednesday, he took on a new challenge – paint the FOX 5 San Diego studio and team.