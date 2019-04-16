Two injured when man drives into senior clubhouse

Posted 9:27 PM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:31PM, April 16, 2019

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man drove his car into a clubhouse in a gated senior living community in Oceanside Tuesday night, injuring two people, authorities said.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sicily Way, according to Oceanside police Sgt. Jeff Brandt.

Two elderly women who were inside the clubhouse were taken to a hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. The condition of the driver was not yet known.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to have contributed to the crash.

An investigation was underway.

Google Map for coordinates 33.187787 by -117.309752.

