Two injured when man drives into senior clubhouse

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man drove his car into a clubhouse in a gated senior living community in Oceanside Tuesday night, injuring two people, authorities said.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sicily Way, according to Oceanside police Sgt. Jeff Brandt.

Two elderly women who were inside the clubhouse were taken to a hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. The condition of the driver was not yet known.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to have contributed to the crash.

An investigation was underway.