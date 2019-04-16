Selena-inspired course coming to San Diego State

SAN DIEGO – College students will soon be able to get credit for studying the late pop star Selena Quintanilla.

San Diego State University will add a course exploring the culture and influence of the Grammy-winning pop star Selena, SDSU assistant professor Dr. Nathian Shae Rodriguez tweeted Tuesday. He said it’ll focus on the socio-cultural surrounding Selena.

“The course also accentuates Selena’s influence on Latinx media, media personalities, audience reception and niche marketing,” Rodriguez said.

Registration for the course begins on November 1.

The legacy of Quintanilla lives on for more than two decades since she was shot and killed by an employee in 1995.

The course announcement happened Tuesday on what would have been Selena’s 48th birthday.