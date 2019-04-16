Police: Man knowingly transferred HIV to women he met online

FREDERICK, Md. – A Maryland man was arrested after police said he knowingly transferred HIV to multiple women he met through online dating, WUSA reported.

Police arrested Randolph Smith after almost two years of collecting evidence to prove he was knowingly exposing women to HIV.

Smith is now facing four counts each of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and knowing transfer of HIV.

Frederick County police are also asking people who had sex with Smith during or after July 2017 to contact them.