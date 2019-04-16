Nipsey Hussle’s family shuts down all fundraising efforts for his kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Nipsey Hussle's family is politely shutting down any fundraising efforts to support his kids -- even from celebrities -- because their father made sure they'd be financially secure, it was reported Tuesday.

Sources close to Hussle's family tell the celebrity news website TMZ.com that Nipsey made sure his two children, Emani and Kross Asghedom, would never have to rely on other people for money.

While there have been multiple crowdfunding pages popping up for them - - including the one retired NFL star Reggie Bush started -- the family wants everyone to know the kids are more than alright, according to TMZ.

Nipsey was remembered as a savvy businessman during his celebration of life. He owned all of his master recordings, his Marathon Clothing store, and he also set up multiple trust funds to make sure his kids and family would never need a handout.

Bush set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising $100,000 for Nipsey's kids, personally chipping in $10,000 to get things started. But that fundraiser has already been scrubbed from the internet.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of support, but as one source put it -- Nip just wouldn't want it that way, and since he left his family financially secure, it's just not necessary, TMZ reported.