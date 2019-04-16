Man, woman hospitalized after car crashes into drainage ditch

SAN DIEGO – A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning with serious injuries after the car she was riding in left the roadway and crashed into a drainage ditch in the South Bay, police said.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday on Main Street just west of Interstate 5 in the Egger Highlands area, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 24-year-old man was driving a 2013 Chevrolet sedan westbound on Main Street when the road curved sharply to the right, Buttle said. He failed to negotiate the turn and the car slid off the roadway and into a drainage ditch, the officer said.

A woman in the front passenger seat, whose age was not immediately available, suffered a displaced pelvis, brain bleed and brain swelling, Buttle said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition, he said. An update on her condition was not available.

The Chevrolet driver was also taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately available, Buttle said.

Traffic division detectives were investigating the crash.