House of France raising money to help reconstruct Notre Dame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego's House of France is raising money to help reconstruct Notre Dame Cathedral following a devastating fire.

Tuesday night, the House of France opened its doors and set out a donation box at the international cottages in Balboa Park. For several hours, people gathered to share their emotions and their memories of Notre Dame.

Even though the fire is out, images of flames shooting from the more than 850-year-old cathedral are still fresh in their minds.

“It was a very touching moment to see that just collapse and burn like that. I’m getting emotional right now,” Irma Yepiz, with the House of Mexico, said.

“I never thought that a building like that could disappear in hours,” France native Marion Lanier said. “It’s a symbol of France. It’s like for San Diego if Balboa Park was disappearing for example."

Even though deep sadness is being felt worldwide, there is also now a sense of relief felt.

“Today our President Emmanuel Macron said that they were committed to rebuilding it. A lot of people have stepped in to give money. I’m very happy about that,” Lanier said.

Members of the House of France in San Diego said they are working to raise money to help rebuild because they know every little bit will help bring the symbolic building back to life.

Donations can be mailed to the House of France treasurer at 4741 Lake Forest Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117. You can also get more information by visiting the House of France's Facebook page and website.