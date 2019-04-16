Gulls to face Barracudas in Calder Cup playoff series

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls will open the Calder Cup playoffs Wednesday against the San Jose Barracuda at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

The two teams will meet in Game 2 of the best-of-five series Thursday, also at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Game 3 will be played April 22 at SAP Center at San Jose, where Game 4, if necessary, would be played April 24. If a Game 5 is needed, it would be played April 25 at SAP Center at San Jose.

Individual game tickets for the Gulls home games in the first-round series went on sale on Sunday at SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs or by phone at 844-GO-GULLS. Tickets will go on sale at Pechanga Arena San Diego at 1 p.m.

The Gulls were 7-3-0-0 against San Jose, the San Jose Sharks American Hockey League affiliate, in the regular season.

The Gulls wrapped up third place in the AHL’s Pacific Division with a 4-3 victory Saturday night at Tucson in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Tucson’s loss and Colorado’s 3-2 victory over San Jose dropped the Roadrunners (34-26-5-3) into fifth in the seven-team division and out of playoffs, which the top four teams in each division qualify for.

Coincidentally, three consecutive losses to Tucson to conclude last season kept the Gulls out of the playoffs.

“It’s amazing how that works out,” said Gulls coach Dallas Eakins, whose team was assured a playoff berth Friday on Colorado’s 3-1 loss to San Jose.

“I know what they’re feeling over there on that side. That team is very well coached by Jay (Varady) and it’s certainly not fun what they’re going through.”

The Gulls (36-24-5-3) broke a 1-1 tie with three unanswered goals.

Sam Carrick gave the Gulls the lead for good with four minutes, 55 seconds left in the second period when he put a shot past Adin Hill for his 32nd goal of the season and 100th in 392 AHL games over seven seasons.

Carrick’s 32 goals and 61 points were the most by a Gull in their four seasons in the AHL.

The Gulls increased their lead to 3-1 when Sam Steel put in a rebound for a power-play goal with 2:32 left in the second period.

Adam Cracknell scored on a wrist shot with 14:14 left in the third period for his 15th goal in 32 games for the Gulls after being acquired by their NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks, Dec. 10, from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Steven Oleksy.

The Roadrunners cut the lead to 4-3 on two goals by Connor Garland, the first with 13:56 remaining and the second with 1:14 left when they were on the power play and had a sixth skater after Varady pulled Hill for the extra attacker.

The Gulls were outshot 38-20, including 15-8 disadvantages in the both the first and second periods. The Gulls killed five of Tucson’s six power- play opportunities and scored on their only power-play opportunity.

Jeff Glass made 35 saves , improving his record to 12-9-1-2 and 9-5-1- 1 with the Gulls since being acquired Dec. 10 from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in exchange for future considerations.

Hill (16-16-2-2) made 16 saves before a crowd at Tucson Convention Center Arena announced at 6,521.

Following a scoreless first period, Gulls center Ben Street began what would be a three-point night when he scored off a long pass by defenseman Trevor Murphy 4:36 into the second period. He later assisted on the goals by Carrick and Cracknell.

Tucson, the Arizona Coyotes AHL affiliate, tied the score 11:06 into the second period on Lane Peterson’s shot over Glass’ shoulder.