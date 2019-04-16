SAN DIEGO --We know there's lots of easter eggs that will be found this weekend around San Diego... BUT did you know there's a whole lot more to be found at the Birch Aquarium? AND these eggs may even hatch before your eyes! Tabitha Lipkin has more on their "Eggstravaganza" celebration!
“Eggstravaganza” happening this Easter weekend at Birch Aquarium
-
Trips and tricks to be festival ready for Coachella and Stagecoach
-
Learning how to ‘Shape Dive’ with Cirque du Soleil Volta
-
15th Annual Concours D’Elegance in La Jolla This Weekend
-
Women Everyday Rose premieres in Carmel Mountain
-
Celebrating other cultures with the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum
-
-
Celebrating ‘National Cruelty to Animals Prevention Month’ with Bunny’s Buddies
-
The Glama Project helping seniors for National Volunteer Week
-
Previewing the 20th Annual Great Artists Grande Finale Art Exhibit
-
Bloom Bash kicks off the San Diego Museum of Art’s annual “Art Alive” exhibition
-
Belmont Park adds two new attractions just in time for spring break
-
-
Student-athletes study for success with Winward Academy
-
Birch Aquarium hosts first whale festival
-
Berry Good Food Foundation giving back to county schools with garden grants