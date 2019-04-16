“Eggstravaganza” happening this Easter weekend at Birch Aquarium

SAN DIEGO --We know there's lots of easter eggs that will be found this weekend around San Diego... BUT did you know there's a whole lot more to be found at the Birch Aquarium? AND these eggs may even hatch before your eyes! Tabitha Lipkin has more on their "Eggstravaganza" celebration!

