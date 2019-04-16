Dog rescued from boulders up for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - County officials will start accepting adoption applications Tuesday for a dog rescued by county firefighters last week after she got stuck between two boulders in Valley Center for at least four days.

The dog, a year-old German shepherd mix named Rocksann, has been recovering from crushing injuries at a county-run animal shelter since last Thursday. According to the county's Department of Animal Services, she is likely to need additional care as her health continues to improve but could be ready for a new home by next week.

A local couple became aware of Rocksann's cries near their property last week and contacted the county to help her get out. Valley Center Fire Protection District firefighters eventually pried her out and brought her to the county's shelter in Carlsbad. County animal care staff said she likely would have died due to dehydration if she hadn't been found when she was.

The county placed a three-day hold on Rocksann's adoption process to allow an owner to claim her, which ended Sunday. Residents can apply to adopt her by 5:30 p.m. on Friday by dropping off an application at either of the county's shelters in Carlsbad or Bonita. Residents can also email the Department of Animal Services at dasinfo@sdcounty.ca.gov to submit an adoption applications.