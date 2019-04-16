Coronado City Council members turn down church youth center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONADO, Calif. -- Coronado City Council members on Tuesday denied a building permit for a new Christian youth center.

The council voted 2-2 to approve a major special use permit and parking plan for Logos Youth Center, operated by Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church. The resolution was one vote short of passing.

The proposed building site is located in a residential area on the corner of 10th Street and C Avenue and would replace existing office buildings. It would have provided education and religious programming for middle schoolers and high schoolers and offer a place for youth to go after school.

Council members said they received several phone calls, emails and visits from Coronado residents who opposed the plan, voicing concerns about traffic congestion, amplified noise and pedestrian safety.

The proposed two-story building would be nearly 10,000 square feet in size with a maximum capacity of 360 people. Plans also included an underground parking garage with 29 parking spaces. Large banquets such as weddings and overnight guests would not be permitted.

"I would like to see a scaled-down building on that site and not such a large one," Coronado resident Franchette Roeder told FOX 5. "It will have an impact -- a tremendous impact -- on traffic.”

"The bulk is just too much," said council member Whitney Benzian.

Supporters of the project were disappointed by the outcome.

"I think it’s a loss," Coronado resident Phil Manion told FOX 5. "It was an opportunity to provide a service for the community, for the youth, which I think was definitely needed."