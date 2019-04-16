Chips Ahoy cookies recalled due to ‘unexpected ingredients’

SAN DIEGO – A voluntary recall has been issued for some boxes of Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies, it was announced.

Mondelē z Global LLC announced Saturday that certain boxes contained an “unexpected solidified ingredient,” WCNC reported Tuesday. The recall was issued after the company received some reports of “potential adverse health effects.”

The boxes with retail UPC number 0 44000 03223 4 with “Best When Used By” dates of September 7, 8, 14 and 15 of 2019.

The company did not release details of the ingredient or the symptoms.

Consumers should not eat cookies from the recalled boxes, the company warned. Anyone with questions about the recall should call 844-366-1171.