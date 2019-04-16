Camp Pendleton Marine who died after training accident identified

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — The U.S. Marine who died following an accident at Camp Pendleton over the weekend was identified Tuesday.

Staff Sgt. Joshua Braica, 29, was a critical skills operator with 1st Marine Raider Battalion. The serviceman was one of three members of the elite regiment involved in a tactical-vehicle accident, which occurred during a training exercise at the base on Saturday, according to Maj. Nicholas Mannweiler of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command. The MRZR tactic vehicle he was driving “experienced a rollover,” Mannweiler said.

The critically injured Marine was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead Sunday night, Mannweiler said. The other two patients were treated for minor injuries.

Braica was originally from Sacramento and is survived by his wife and son.

Braica served in the Marine Corps for more than eight years. After enlisting in July of 2010, he served as an intelligence specialist with 1st Battalion, 4th marines, and with Marine Aircraft Group 36. In 2011, he was deployed as an intelligence specialist with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to the Pacific Command area of operations. In 2017, he was deployed with 1st Marine Raider Battalion to the Indo-Pacific Command Region.

His personal decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Gold Star, two Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and three Sea Service Deployment Ribbons. He was a graduate of the Marine Corps Intelligence Training Center, Marksmanship Instructor Course, MARSOC’s Individual Training Course, MARSOC’s Basic Language Course, the MARSOF Technical Surveillance Course, the MARSOF Network Operators Course, the Basic Airborne Course and Military Freefall School.

“Our thoughts are with the family and teammates of Sgt. Braica during this difficult time,” Mannweiler said in a statement.