Businesses raise money for family of murdered donut shop owner

SAN DIEGO -- Yelp San Diego and local business SimSim Shawarma teamed up Tuesday to raise money for the family of the owner of a popular donut shop who was murdered during a break-in at his home.

Randy Taing, 58, owned Rose Donuts in Linda Vista. He died in the hospital last Monday just a few days after he was mortally injured during a break-in at his home in Clairemont.

“You get what you give,” said Nawar Miri, co-owner of SimSim Shawarma. “If they need help, whatever we can do to be a part of that, be a vessel for that, that’s what we want to do. I don’t know the family, I like Rose Donuts because it reminded me of the donuts in Michigan. So when Brad from Yelp approached me about doing something for the family, for us it was, what can we do to help?”

Miri agreed to give 50 percent of Tuesday's sales at SimSim Shawarma to Taing's family.

On April 5, Taing called his son, just before noon and told him there had been some type of robbery and break-in at his home in the 4100 block of Ashford Street. When police arrived they found Taing unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital and placed on life support until Monday night, when he was pronounced dead.

Family and friends set up a GoFundMe page to help with all the unexpected costs.That’s when Yelp San Diego decided to team up with SimSim. Yelp put out the word about the fundraiser and the restaurant agreed to donate 50 percent of its sales to the family.

“From my perspective, when I was looking at all the reviews and how many people within San Diego just loved him for the daily welcome or how much he made them smile, or that extra donut hole he put in the bag, he meant a lot," said Brad Bohensky of Yelp San Diego. "It was so tragic to hear what had happened, and we just decided, we have some pretty good resources. We have a good platform that we can get the word out and we can try to do something really nice for the family, and that’s how we ended up here with SimSim, who was in the same position. They really just wanted to do something. It was really a matter of connecting the dots to bring it together."

Anyone with information that could help investigators find out what happened to the man and who took the safe was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.